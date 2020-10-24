STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha tribal volunteer speaks the local way to fight Covid

She recorded Covid messages in Kui language using a basic application on her mobile phone to create awareness among Dongria Kondhs.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Parbati works for the non-voluntary organisation South Orissa Voluntary Action (Photo | EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

Even as rest of the world had quickly embraced the new normal of life to fight Covid 19, phrases like 'social distancing' and 'hand hygiene' were either bizarre or lesser-prevalent among the tribal population in two remote villages of Rayagada district - Parsali, and Sunakhandi.

Forget these borrowed phrases from the west, they weren't even aware of the Odia words 'Samajika Durata'. Because, the Dongria Kondh communicate in their own language ‘Kui’ which has a character and structure of its own.

But the language hurdle couldn't hinder the spread of Covid awareness among these vulnerable tribal group. The voice of 22-year-old Parbati Hikaka turned out to be their ray of hope. She spoke to them about the ways to precautionary measures against the virus in a dialect close to their heart and mind.

Parbati, who works for the non-voluntary organisation South Orissa Voluntary Action (SOVA), recorded the Covid messages in Kui using a basic application on her mobile phone. It was her passion to serve the community that made her undertake the difficult task.

Despite having limited resources, she didn't give up the challenge of explaining the pandemic and its consequences to the tribals who had barely travelled out of the villages, where electricity and access to safe drinking water are still viewed as 'luxury.' Nestled among the hills and lush green forests, only 20 per cent of these villages have access to the power supply.

"Communicating with the communities on Covid-19 related precautions has been a challenge for programme implementers, as most of the materials and messages were developed in Odia. Unable to follow the videos or audio messages on Covid awareness due to linguistic differences, the villagers would hardly attend the community meetings organised to educate them about the pandemic. Even those who did come would leave midway. It was important to engage with them, help them understand the Covid situation and inform them about the precautions they must take," said Parbati who was also supported by UNICEF.

"When Parbat's recorded messages were played at a meeting using a speaker, the difference in their interest and attention was palpable. People started attending community meetings. Women in particular asked questions and wanted to know more about Covid," said Ashok Kumar Kosolya, a member of SOVA.

Inspired by the initial success, the voluntary organisation procured two speakers for sending the messages across all villages in the tribal region. So far, 250 people have been reached through Parbati's audio messages, added Kosolya.

Following Parbati's words, villagers adopted the norms of the new normal. "We have seen people adopt healthy behaviours after listening to the audio messages. Tribal community members have told us they are taking precautions, maintaining social distancing and are washing their hands properly," claimed Ashok.

As a partner of UNICEF, SOVA works closely with tribal communities on the State Government and UNICEF's joint initiative -`JibanSampark' aimed at improving lives of women and children belonging to the vulnerable tribal groups."The use of recorded messages to overcome the language barrier is an innovative and effective approach for creating greater knowledge about Covid and how to stay safe," said Monika Nielson, UNICEF's Chief of Field Office for Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha tribals corona warriors Odisha coronavirus SOVA
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp