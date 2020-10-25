STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Unlearning taboos, period: Volunteers distribute sanitary pads in flood-ravaged Hyderabad

These volunteers, all men, distributed nearly 1,800 packets in Al Jubail (and adjoining colonies) and Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta, which were some of the worst-hit areas of the city.

Published: 25th October 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A 23 year old IT professional Syed Abdul Bari and his friends break the taboo around menstruation by distributing nearly 1800 sanitary napkins. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At a time when menstruation is still a hush-hush affair and menstrual products are kept under wraps quite literally, a group of volunteers from ‘Feeding Saturday’ took it upon themselves to distribute sanitary pads in parts of Hyderabad ravaged by the recent floods. 

These volunteers, all men, distributed nearly 1,800 packets in Al Jubail (and adjoining colonies) and Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta, which were some of the worst-hit areas of the city.

Led by 23-year-old IT professional Syed Abdul Bari, the group was formed in the early months of the pandemic to feed distressed migrants and homeless labourers.

“The group began as an initiative to feed the needy. However, we soon realised that it wasn’t food, but clothes, blankets, and most importantly, sanitary products that households needed,” said Syed, an Amazon employee.

Using funds collected from family and friends, the volunteers distributed three-months’ worth napkin packets to women and adolescent girls.

“This has been a very different experience for me and 7-8 of my friends, as we have never discussed menstruation so openly. Some of the boys have never even purchased it, forget handing it to someone. However, the women we distributed it to were more forthcoming. They made us feel comfortable speaking about it, and in turn, helped us understand their needs better,” added Syed.

The volunteers said they were slowly getting themselves attuned to the subject, and the distribution of napkins was a positive step in that direction.

“There shouldn’t be any room for baseless stigma as menstruation is a natural process. Personally, for all of us involved, it was a learning process,” said the team leader.  

“We also learnt a lot about the issues being faced by pregnant women in the area and have arranged mattresses and other support gear to ease their struggle,” added Syed. 

‘Feeding Saturday’ is now raising funds to distribute rehabilitation kits comprising ration, clothes, bedding and sanitary products to 150 families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Feeding Saturday Hyderabad Floods
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp