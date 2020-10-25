Unlearning taboos, period: Volunteers distribute sanitary pads in flood-ravaged Hyderabad

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when menstruation is still a hush-hush affair and menstrual products are kept under wraps quite literally, a group of volunteers from ‘Feeding Saturday’ took it upon themselves to distribute sanitary pads in parts of Hyderabad ravaged by the recent floods.

These volunteers, all men, distributed nearly 1,800 packets in Al Jubail (and adjoining colonies) and Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta, which were some of the worst-hit areas of the city.

Led by 23-year-old IT professional Syed Abdul Bari, the group was formed in the early months of the pandemic to feed distressed migrants and homeless labourers.

“The group began as an initiative to feed the needy. However, we soon realised that it wasn’t food, but clothes, blankets, and most importantly, sanitary products that households needed,” said Syed, an Amazon employee.

Using funds collected from family and friends, the volunteers distributed three-months’ worth napkin packets to women and adolescent girls.

“This has been a very different experience for me and 7-8 of my friends, as we have never discussed menstruation so openly. Some of the boys have never even purchased it, forget handing it to someone. However, the women we distributed it to were more forthcoming. They made us feel comfortable speaking about it, and in turn, helped us understand their needs better,” added Syed.

The volunteers said they were slowly getting themselves attuned to the subject, and the distribution of napkins was a positive step in that direction.

“There shouldn’t be any room for baseless stigma as menstruation is a natural process. Personally, for all of us involved, it was a learning process,” said the team leader.

“We also learnt a lot about the issues being faced by pregnant women in the area and have arranged mattresses and other support gear to ease their struggle,” added Syed.

‘Feeding Saturday’ is now raising funds to distribute rehabilitation kits comprising ration, clothes, bedding and sanitary products to 150 families.