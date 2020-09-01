STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green and good: Coimbatore school turns portion of playground into organic farm

The management of St John’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, in Sakthi Nagar near Veerapandi Pirivu, has been growing organic vegetables in grow bags since 2016.

A view of the organic farm at the St John’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: At a time when much of the resources of educational institutions are lying unused due to the Covid-induced lockdown, a private school in Coimbatore has put its playground to good use: to grow vegetables organically.

However, it was during the lockdown period when a portion (75 cents) of its playground spread across 1.5 acres was converted for the purpose.

A total of four school teachers have been taking turns, after their online classes in the morning, to take care of the organic farm.  

The school’s Correspondent RP Aravinthan said that the teachers volunteered to work and are feeling contented to stay close to nature.

A 30-year-old Tamil teacher of the school A Sakthivel said that had to go to his hometown (Tiruchy) after the lockdown was imposed. “I worked in farmland there. I loved it. But I was missing teaching. Now, after my return, I can do both.”

In January 2016, the management invited BN Vishwanath, President of Garden City Farmers, an NGO based in Bengaluru, to share his insights to students on organic and urban-terrace farming. During the event, the school mooted the concept of providing grow bags (sown with native seeds) to students on their birthdays. Soon, the management adopted the concept of making students from Class I to III to grow vegetables in grow bags on school premises.

Principal P Baskar said nearly 2,500 kg of vegetables were harvested during 2019-20.  “After selling the produce, we distribute a portion of the profit among the teachers.”

The management also shares seeds to like-minded people by uploading posts on a Facebook page - ‘The Indian Organic School’. This is the only English-medium school offering  Agricultural Science stream for higher secondary students in the State, Baskar said.

