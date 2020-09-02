STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet 'Yamraj' from Uttarakhand who saves lives

Diwani Ram 'Yamraj'  has been helping people cross raging rivers, natural canals in monsoon season by carrying them on their backs for four generations now.

Published: 02nd September 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Diwani Ram 'Yamraj' at a river bank (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: "Halka ho yaa bhaari, nar ho yaa naari, ya ho kunwari, bees Rupya sawari!" (Whether heavy or light, married or otherwise, Rs 20 per carriage). This is what one would hear on the banks of Jauligarh river in Dharchula in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

This head-turner call is routine during monsoon season on the river bank where Diwani Ram 'Yamraj' (50) waits for his prospective clients.

His family has been helping people cross raging rivers, natural canals in monsoon season by carrying them on their backs for four generations now.

"My father told me once to do something meaningful with my life. He taught me how to cross the rivers and canals while carrying a person on my shoulders. Later, he turned out to be my first passenger too," says Ram.

His mother left the world when he was just 10-months old, recalls the father of five children now.

"Later, elders of the village told me how my father used to take me to lactating women to get me breastfed. I owe everything to my parents and people of my village. So I decided help them. They are generous enough to pay me," said the music enthusiast, who has written and sung a song based on his village named Khurtoli.

Among the people he helped to cross the river are Harish Dhami, incumbent MLA of Dharchula, school teachers and students.

After the monsoon season, Ram and his family become busy with agricultural activities.

Asked about such a nickname, he narrates years old incident when he was conferred the name Yamraj, the god of death for saving lives.

"I was called Yamraj because I saved a woman who was caught up in the middle of the river. People said that I snachted her life from the clutches of Yamraj himself. Since then I got this nickname," says Ram, who recently pulled out a man who tumbled down the river with his bike.

Ram's family is residing in a government school building as their houses were engulfed by landslides last month.

The under-construction bridge over the river is yet to be ready for use. "Once the bridge is complete people will be safe. However, I will lose my earning but that's alright," said Ram adding that it will be like dream come true.

Some days, he earns up to Rs 7,000 from people who need to be ferried across the water as boats cannot be plied due to uneven riverbed

He also gives away the money he earns to those who are in need. "People from the towns of Dharchula and Munsiyari have no other way but to cross this river to go to their workplaces. Many of them do not have money to pay me or for means to travel. I help them as God has now given me enough," said Ram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diwani Ram 'Yamraj' raging rivers river crossing Uttarakhand Yamraj
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp