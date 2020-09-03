STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cycling makes me more approachable, says TN cop who patrols on bicycle 

Published: 03rd September 2020

M Mohan, who cycles for 50 kms everyday, says people are more willing to talk to him about their problems because he patrols the streets on his bicycle | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: For the people who live around Kiliyanur police station, the sight of M Mohan, a grade-1 police constable cycling briskly to work, is an all too familiar one. The 32-year-old from Nallamoor cycles everyday from Kooteripattu near Mailam, where he stays now, to the Kiliyanur station and performs his patrolling duties on the cycle too.

Overall, he rides his bicycle for around 50 kms everyday, and says he does this to keep himself fit. Cycling is also a good stress-buster, Mohan adds. “I joined the force in 2009 and I am now in my 12th year of service. Six years back, I injured my knee while playing with friends and took up cycling as part of physiotherapy.

However, it soon became a passion and three years ago, I was posted in the Kiliyanur station. For the past two years, I have been cycling to the station and back, besides also riding my bicycle for patrolling,” Mohan tells Express.

“With cycling, I get to maintain my health and fitness. Higher officials too supported me. As I patrol the streets, I also meet people regarding their grievances. Actually, they are impressed by my simplicity and feel free to talk to me. Also, with a bicycle, I can reach roads that cannot be accessed by four-wheelers and even two-wheelers.” He suggested other policemen should too try out cycling, as it could help them bring down their stress levels. 

