Kerala farmer on mission to disinfect homes of Covid patients

Ajay Kanth

Express News Service

KOCHI: A farmer from Edappal in Malappuram has taken up a unique task of disinfecting and sanitising the houses of Covid-19 patients free of cost.The trigger came when health department officials approached to loan his sprayers, used to spray disinfectants in his farm and paddy fields, for disinfecting coronavirus patients’ homes. “They came asking for my sprayers. But I decided to do it myself because the battery-operated sprayers need special care and it should be handled with care,” Latheef, 51, said. “I was a bit apprehensive in the beginning because of the risk of getting infected, but now I feel happy to be part of the fight against the pandemic.”

In the past couple of weeks, Latheef has sanitised over 35 houses in Edappal panchayat by strictly adhering to all Covid safety protocol. “Initially, I used a rain coat and a plastic boot as protective gear while sanitising the houses. But I bought a PPE kit for `400. Health department is extending all support,” Latheef told TNIE.

Of the six sprayers, Latheef has kept one exclusively for his sanitisation mission. “People from the nearby Ponnani municipality have also approached me to disinfect their homes. Some people offer me money but I politely refuse to take it,” he added.

Latheef, who works in his farm daily from 5am to 3pm, go out to sanitisation patients homes after 4pm. “I have set up a separate bathroom to sanitise the PPE kit and myself after each assignment.

The health department has given me enough quantity of high-quality bleaching powder for disinfection. Initially, my family were apprehensive about my safety. But I convinced them about the safety guidelines which I strictly follow. They are all supportive,” said Latheef, who lives with his wife and a son.