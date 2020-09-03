STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala magician’s eccentric way to preach safe Covid-19 practices

After seeing the uncontrollable rush on the streets, this magician decided to spread awareness on pandemic protocol

ACP K Lalji inaugurates K N Kutty’s Covid-19 campaign at Penta Menaka in Kochi ,A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For KN Kutty, knowing the tricks of the trade could indeed help one take the battle against Covid to next level. After seeing the uncontrollable rush on the streets during Onam season, the magician hailing from Tripunithura, Kochi, decided to embark on a mission to spread awareness on the importance of maintaining Covid safety precautions. He, along with a mascot, have been travelling around Kochi’s busiest spots spreading the message through conjuring tricks and distributing sanitisers and face masks.

“I kickstarted the campaign on August 22 on ‘athachamayam’. I always believe that actions speak louder than words. Even if we hear the Covid-19 guidelines as caller tunes and advertisements, most of us won’t take them seriously. But a few seconds of my tricks might prompt many to follow the rules,” Kutty said, who has made a nine-feet long mascot to catch the attention of the public. “My assistant stays inside the mascot all-day long while I perform the magic. I give the message of social distancing, proper wearing of face masks, regular use of sanitisers and other safety precautions,” said Kutty who has decided to focus on making the best of his profession for public welfare, even when the market was down.

However, Covid-19 has put his life in dire straits. “Ever since the lockdown, life has been a rickety ride for me. It was a frustrating phase after I was confined to home by March 9. The state government’s financial aid through welfare pension did help me stay afloat, but I struggled to meet several expenses,” he said.

Kutty is planning to take the campaign to other parts of the city. With the support of police officers, I performed at Statue Junction. Later, I moved into Penta Menaka after getting the approval from Assistant Commissioner of Police K Lalji. We are planning to move to West Kochi in the coming days,” he said.
He used to perform at several top hotels in the city and has widely campaigned for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as well.

