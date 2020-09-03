STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This ordinary family has been feeding the poor for over 150 days

For Sudha Rani, a hearing and speech-impaired woman, her financial situation didn’t stop her from helping the needy.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

P Siddhartha and his wife Sudha Rani serving food to the poor orphans and beggars. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Feeding the poor for more than 150 days is no easy task for a family that depends solely on agriculture in a district like Srikakulam, where cultivation is not very profitable. But for Sudha Rani, a hearing and speech-impaired woman, her financial situation didn’t stop her from helping the needy.

Rani and her family have been feeding the poor, orphans and homeless at their house in Vavilavalasa village of Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal since the lockdown began. Every day, she cooks food, washes the dishes and fetches water from a well a kilometre away. Rani’s husband Paluru Siddardha, a farmer, has been involved in social service for the past few years. Drawing inspiration from him, Rani decided to feed the destitutes after witnessing their plight during the Covid-19 outbreak.

With help from her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law, who are also farmers, she managed to feed them for 150 days. Inspired by her work, several Good Samaritans came forward to help. “As there is no water supply at home, my wife brings water from a well 1 km away,” Siddardha said, and hoped the district administration would provide water supply.

The family has three acres of land in the village and cultivates 15 acres on lease. They started helping the needy with `20,000 given by Siddardha’s parents.

