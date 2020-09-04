STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Teacher in Bihar's Maoist-infested Begusarai district feted for visionary initiatives

Most of its residents were cattle grazers and small farmers. For the newly appointed headmaster of the High School Kharmauli in Birpur block, this was a hopeless world.

Published: 04th September 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: More than a decade and a half back, Bihar’s Kharmouli and its adjoining areas in Begusarai district were affected by Maoist violence.

Most of its residents were cattle grazers and small farmers. For the newly appointed headmaster of the High School Kharmauli in Birpur block, this was a hopeless world.

But then Sant Kumar Sahni, his vision partially affected since birth, saw a redeeming feature in the innocence of children. 

Sahni is a postgraduate in Economics,
Education and Psychology | EXPRESS

Sahni, a postgraduate in Economics, Education and Psychology, is one of the 47 teachers selected for the National Teacher Award-2020 on the occasion of Teachers Day.

“When I joined the school, there were only 123 students. The number has now gone up to 1,336, and with help of 19 teachers, the school has been showing more than 92% results in matriculation,” he said.

Sahni, 54, still peddles an old bicycle to villages and encourages the people to send their children to school on time.

“Soon after joining the school, I decided to give a small pep talk to the children and teachers after the morning prayers. This did wonders for both.” The reward came soon enough.

“In 2005, Rupa Kumari, a student of this school won the 3rd prize in a free-style swimming competition in Patna. This was a first for the school. Since then many students have excelled in inter-district cultural programmes, including quiz, elocution and writing.”

Impressed by Sahni’s enthusiasm, local farmers and labourers still donate milk, sugar and rice regularly for cooking ‘kheer’ for the students.

The Bihar government has upgraded the school to plus-two level and has built 30 classrooms with all facilities, including for smart classes. 

“We have a well-maintained library, laboratory, computer lab and a unique mini-museum in the school,” he said.

Built in 2015, the museum has rare items, collected from rural localities including grains of 25 crops of ancient times. Sahni’s daughter Aditi studies in Class 10 of the school and is a national chess player.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High School Kharmauli Sant Kumar Sahni
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp