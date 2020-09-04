Teacher in Bihar's Maoist-infested Begusarai district feted for visionary initiatives

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: More than a decade and a half back, Bihar’s Kharmouli and its adjoining areas in Begusarai district were affected by Maoist violence.

Most of its residents were cattle grazers and small farmers. For the newly appointed headmaster of the High School Kharmauli in Birpur block, this was a hopeless world.

But then Sant Kumar Sahni, his vision partially affected since birth, saw a redeeming feature in the innocence of children.



Sahni, a postgraduate in Economics, Education and Psychology, is one of the 47 teachers selected for the National Teacher Award-2020 on the occasion of Teachers Day.

“When I joined the school, there were only 123 students. The number has now gone up to 1,336, and with help of 19 teachers, the school has been showing more than 92% results in matriculation,” he said.

Sahni, 54, still peddles an old bicycle to villages and encourages the people to send their children to school on time.

“Soon after joining the school, I decided to give a small pep talk to the children and teachers after the morning prayers. This did wonders for both.” The reward came soon enough.

“In 2005, Rupa Kumari, a student of this school won the 3rd prize in a free-style swimming competition in Patna. This was a first for the school. Since then many students have excelled in inter-district cultural programmes, including quiz, elocution and writing.”

Impressed by Sahni’s enthusiasm, local farmers and labourers still donate milk, sugar and rice regularly for cooking ‘kheer’ for the students.

The Bihar government has upgraded the school to plus-two level and has built 30 classrooms with all facilities, including for smart classes.

“We have a well-maintained library, laboratory, computer lab and a unique mini-museum in the school,” he said.

Built in 2015, the museum has rare items, collected from rural localities including grains of 25 crops of ancient times. Sahni’s daughter Aditi studies in Class 10 of the school and is a national chess player.