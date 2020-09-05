STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Eight ‘corona warrior’ teachers to get felicitated for 'effortless' handling of online classes

From tracing students who could not be contacted, to sending worksheets to their neighbours via phone and helping out at quarantine centres, several Delhi school teachers turned ‘corona warriors'.

Published: 05th September 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi.

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On this Teacher’s Day, the Delhi government has decided to recognise eight government school teachers as ‘corona warriors’ for their efforts along with handling online classes of students in the last few months and going beyond their duty hours.

From tracing students who could not be contacted, to sending worksheets to their neighbours via phone and helping out at quarantine centres, several Delhi government school teachers turned ‘corona warriors’.

Alok Kumar Mishra, a social science teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School, Mangolpuri, is serving at a quarantine centre in Narela, besides taking online classes.

“I am working from a make-shift control room outside the flats being utilised as quarantine centres. I answer the phone calls for those in quarantine, solve their queries and tend to their needs. We have been provided with telephones and wireless mics.

Working this way has given me a great deal of satisfaction” Similarly, Rajendra Prasad Sharma, a teacher from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Jharoda Kalan, is performing dual duties. “I make video notes and send to the students.

I assign worksheets to them and they call me to clear their doubts. I take their calls promptly because at times, they call from a neighbour’s or an acquaintance’s phone. I also work at a quarantine centre,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes Teacher’s Day corona warriors Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp