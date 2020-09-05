Eight ‘corona warrior’ teachers to get felicitated for 'effortless' handling of online classes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On this Teacher’s Day, the Delhi government has decided to recognise eight government school teachers as ‘corona warriors’ for their efforts along with handling online classes of students in the last few months and going beyond their duty hours.

From tracing students who could not be contacted, to sending worksheets to their neighbours via phone and helping out at quarantine centres, several Delhi government school teachers turned ‘corona warriors’.



Alok Kumar Mishra, a social science teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School, Mangolpuri, is serving at a quarantine centre in Narela, besides taking online classes.

“I am working from a make-shift control room outside the flats being utilised as quarantine centres. I answer the phone calls for those in quarantine, solve their queries and tend to their needs. We have been provided with telephones and wireless mics.

Working this way has given me a great deal of satisfaction” Similarly, Rajendra Prasad Sharma, a teacher from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Jharoda Kalan, is performing dual duties. “I make video notes and send to the students.

I assign worksheets to them and they call me to clear their doubts. I take their calls promptly because at times, they call from a neighbour’s or an acquaintance’s phone. I also work at a quarantine centre,” he said.