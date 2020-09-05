Hyderabad resident donates TV to poor students to attend online classes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident donated a television set to two students, both siblings, residing at Kodurupaka village in Peddapalli district on Friday. Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna, studying in Class X and VII respectively at Nittur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), did not have access to online classes broadcast by the State government via the TSAT network. Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna live in a thatched hut, and their parents don’t own a smart phone or a television set.

Though the two girls have a keen interest in studies, they were not in a position to go to their classmates houses for attending virtual lessons. When their predicament was brought to the notice of their teachers, Maths teacher T Tirupathi Rao and Headmaster M Laxminarayana contacted philant h r o p i s t a n d Hyderabad resident Joginipalli Srinivas Rao for help. He responded positively and agreed to donate a television set to the siblings. The school staff handed over the set to the students on Friday. Sowmya, Meghna and their parents expressed their gratitude to Srinivas Rao and the teachers for helping them gain access to online lessons.