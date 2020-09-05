STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad resident donates TV to poor students to attend online classes

Though the two girls have a keen interest in studies, they were not in a position to go to their classmates houses for attending virtual lessons.

Published: 05th September 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers from Nittur ZPHS hand over the TV donated a Hyderabad-based philanthropist to the students in Peddapalli district on Friday

Teachers from Nittur ZPHS hand over the TV donated a Hyderabad-based philanthropist to the students in Peddapalli district on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident donated a television set to two students, both siblings, residing at Kodurupaka village in Peddapalli district on Friday. Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna, studying in Class X and VII respectively at Nittur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), did not have access to online classes broadcast by the State government via the TSAT network. Donda Sowmya and Donda Meghna live in a thatched hut, and their parents don’t own a smart phone or a television set.

Though the two girls have a keen interest in studies, they were not in a position to go to their classmates houses for attending virtual lessons. When their predicament was brought to the notice of their teachers, Maths teacher T Tirupathi Rao and Headmaster M Laxminarayana contacted philant h r o p i s t a n d Hyderabad resident Joginipalli Srinivas Rao for help. He responded positively and agreed to donate a television set to the siblings. The school staff handed over the set to the students on Friday. Sowmya, Meghna and their parents expressed their gratitude to Srinivas Rao and the teachers for helping them gain access to online lessons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad online classes
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp