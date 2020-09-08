STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A feel-good, surprise gift from Chennai police commissioner

Though the department has allotted a day off in a week for every personnel, most of the time, they do not take leave because of lack of manpower.

A police constable who recently celebrated his birthday received a surprise gift from the Police Commissioner

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Babu Suresh, a head constable from Ambattur police station did not expect a day off and a greeting card from Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, on his birthday on Sunday. In a first of its kind, the Chennai police chief has started sending greeting card and a day off to all personnel on their birthdays, which helps the policemen feel recognised.

The card signed by Aggarwal will be distributed to the respective police districts and either the Deputy Commissioner or the Assistant Commissioner of the jurisdiction will invite the personnel celebrating birthday. The person will be given the greeting card, and after cake cutting, will be given a day off.

"In Police Department where orders and hierarchy are followed strictly, a junior level personnel , though elder in age, could never get a chance to meet or speak to many of his superiors. It is simple gesture like this which motivates us, as it comes like a recognition," said a 50-year-old head constable who recently celebrated his birthday.

Though the department has allotted a day off in a week for every personnel, most of the time, they do not take leave because of lack of manpower. "After 16 years I celebrated my birthday with my family," said a Sub Inspector of Police.

Chennai police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal
