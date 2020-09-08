STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Belagavi man gives free oxygen cylinders to needy

A social worker-cum-entrepreneur in Belagavi has come to the rescue of critical Covid patients with respiratory issues who cannot afford or procure them.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A social worker-cum-entrepreneur in Belagavi has come to the rescue of critical Covid patients with respiratory issues who cannot afford or procure them. Venkatesh Patil of Belgaum Oxygen Private Limited realised the need of the hour and started refilling empty cylinders with oxygen, free of cost, to help the poor and needy in the district.

The dearth of oxygen cyliners had allegedly claimed the lives of several Covid patients. Several NGOs and social workers started collecting oxygen cylinders for the needy. However, after the they were utilised, refilling them became a challenge for them.

When Patil came to know about this, he started refilling empty cylinders bought by NGOs, through his company, BOPL. The cost of refilling each Rs 260. Till date, Patil has refilled 1,882 oxygen cylinders free of cost. Many other NGOs have been approaching him with empty cylinders, and he has refilled them without charging a single rupee.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belagavi oxygen
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp