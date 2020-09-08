Belagavi man gives free oxygen cylinders to needy

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A social worker-cum-entrepreneur in Belagavi has come to the rescue of critical Covid patients with respiratory issues who cannot afford or procure them. Venkatesh Patil of Belgaum Oxygen Private Limited realised the need of the hour and started refilling empty cylinders with oxygen, free of cost, to help the poor and needy in the district.

The dearth of oxygen cyliners had allegedly claimed the lives of several Covid patients. Several NGOs and social workers started collecting oxygen cylinders for the needy. However, after the they were utilised, refilling them became a challenge for them.

When Patil came to know about this, he started refilling empty cylinders bought by NGOs, through his company, BOPL. The cost of refilling each Rs 260. Till date, Patil has refilled 1,882 oxygen cylinders free of cost. Many other NGOs have been approaching him with empty cylinders, and he has refilled them without charging a single rupee.

