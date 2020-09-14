STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

13-year-old cancer survivor gets artificial eye, part of face from Bengaluru hospital

Garima Kalita from Assam had a relentlessly growing pediatric tumour which blocked her maxilla (upper jaw), nose and nasal cavity, forcing her to breathe with her mouth.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Garima Kalita

Garima Kalita

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Garima Kalita's ordeal started when she was diagnosed with head and neck cancer (fibromyxoid sarcoma), when she was 1 year, 9 months old, at the Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre in Narayana Health City here. 

The 13-year-old from Assam had a relentlessly growing pediatric tumour which blocked her maxilla (upper jaw), nose and nasal cavity, forcing her to breathe with her mouth. Symptoms included repeated bleeding from the nose, and it also affected her overall growth. 

"Removing the tumour, called debulking, was done in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Unfortunately, in 2017, the disease recurred more aggressively, with close proximity  to intracranial contents or skull region. This affected her right eye, skull base, and extended to the dura which is the outermost cover of the brain. The eye had to be removed when she was 7 years old," said Dr Vijay Pillai, consultant and chief, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, at Narayana Hospital.

In 2020, during follow-up, a small nodule (cancerous lump or tumour) was detected in her lungs, and removed with minimally invasive thoracoscopic surgery.

"She faced discrimination in school, as other kids saw her as a girl with one eye and avoided playing with her. She requested doctors to give her an artificial eye," Dr Pillai added. Garima got a midface silicone prosthesis which comes under the purview of maxillofacial prosthodontics, a branch of dentistry. Dr PC Jacob, consultant at Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, stepped in to treat Garima, who needed a right eye, part of the forehead and nose.

"This was the largest defect I was going to rehabilitate with a silicone prosthesis (artificial body part). The difficulty was to retain such a large prosthesis. We fabricated customised 3D printed implants with magnets attached, which were fixed to the outer surface of the upper jaw," Dr Jacob said. "A customised eye shell was fabricated to match her eye, and natural hair was inserted one at a time, to make eyebrows and eyelashes." Some kajal made it look more natural.

Garima was instructed to remove the prosthesis at night and place it back in the morning unless she was travelling, and to clean around the implants.  The procedure, done over 15 days ago, was successful, and Garima has since returned to her home state, with a facelift.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garima Kalita Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre Narayana Health City
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp