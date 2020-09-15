Breathe easy: This Mysuru citizen group helps those who need oxygen

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid concern over skyrocketing prices and shortage of oxygen, so crucial for Covid-19 patients, some citizens of Mysuru have been delivering oxygen cylinders free, for needy patients.

With cases on the rise, the demand for medical oxygen is at an all-time high, and both government and private hospitals have been complaining of shortage, with a few admitting to their inability to increase the number of beds due to this.

In this bleak scenario, the group of 11 individuals, including two doctors, has been providing oxygen to the poor at their doorsteps.

Mohammed Asadulla, a member of the group, said that despite high demand and soaring prices, they are able to provide free cylinders as oxygen vendor Southern Gas Limited gives it to them at a discount, having recognised their work.

The initiative was started in August to help the economically weak, regardless of faith and caste, especially daily wage labourers who are out of work and cannot afford beds and oxygen cylinders.

The group has helped people in home isolation, or those awaiting beds at smaller hospitals, which is often delayed. With the help of doctors in the group, they monitor the patients’ oxygen level routinely.

“If oxygen levels recede to dangerous levels, we help them find hospital beds,” said Asadulla. So far, 74 Covid patients have benefitted, and all, except one, have recovered.

The group also includes Dr Javeed Nayeem, Dr Shabeena Jabeen, Prof Noor Ahmed Khan, Mohd Anees Khan Ghori, Syed Siddiq Ahmed, Gulnar Parveen, Ahmed Nadeem, Mohd Rafeeq Khan Ghori, Mohd Shameer and Mohd Ameer.

They also helped 38 students whose parents are struggling to pay fees, and during the lockdown, bought medicines for 105 people and rations for over 1,000 families.