STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Government staffer turns ryot on weekends to help tribals

She also pointed out that she is pretty aware about the hardships faced by ryots, which is exactly why I use my free time to work on the fields.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tasleema Mohammad, the Sub-Registrar in Registration and Stamps Department, works on a farmland in Mulugu district to help tribals living in the agency areas.

Tasleema Mohammad, the Sub-Registrar in Registration and Stamps Department, works on a farmland in Mulugu district to help tribals living in the agency areas.

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: Weekends and government holidays might be the only chances that most people get to spend some quality time with their dear ones and take a break from an otherwise busy life. However, its not the same for 35-year-old Tasleema Mohammad who works as a Sub-Registrar in the Registration and Stamps Department in Mulugu. 

Despite being a senior official in a government department, Tasleema takes up farm work on her weekends and government holidays to earn some extra money which can be utilised for helping tribals living in the agency areas and are deprived of even the basic needs. A mother of two kids, Tasleema still travels around 50 km daily from her home, at Hanamkonda, to her office, in Mulugu, on RTC buses to save money, which can be utilised for some better purpose.

When she’s not working in her office, Tasleema can be spotted toiling in the fields and sharing a meal with her fellow workers. Her social work and services as a government employee have even won her the Best Administrator Award from the State government. When Express interacted with Tasleema, she said that her part-time farm work is an attempt to highlight the fact that farm labour is not an easy job and yet they don’t get paid enough. 

“My father was a Communist and was murdered by Maoists. I lost my father when I was two-years-old. We were five children and my mother has struggled a lot to raise us. She was a farm labourer and I learnt it from her. I did my MSc in organic chemistry at Kakatiya University (KU). Now, we own an agriculture land at Ramchandrapur village in Mulugu district,” Tasleema said.

She also pointed out that she is pretty aware about the hardships faced by ryots, which is exactly why I use my free time to work on the fields.“I use the money earned from the fields for the welfare of tribals, especially for the education of tribal students,” she added. She also requested the youngsters to come forward and lend a helping hand to the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tasleema Mohammad Ryots Tribals
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp