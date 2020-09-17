STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Neighbours in Tamil Nadu turn angels, help beat COVID blues

While there was a lot of stigma around coronavirus, it seems that it has reduced with the passing time.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ ~ Bible. Some neighbours have taken this commandment quite seriously. While there was a lot of stigma around Covid, it seems that it has reduced with the passing time. The pandemic has brought out the good side in many people. Though physically distanced, they are not in heart and mind. 

When Pushpa and her husband Rakesh (names changed) tested positive, they were initially apprehensive about how their neighbours in their apartment would react. What happened gave them a pleasant surprise. 

“Since both of us tested positive, we were figuring out how to get essentials, food, etc. We moved to this apartment just six months back and had minimal interaction with the neighbours. To my surprise, a neighbour who has three kids under the age of five called me and offered to help me out, as if she didn’t have enough on her plate. She gave us kashayam everyday and even offered us dinner. I am really grateful for the help,” said Pushpa.

If one person in the family test positive, there are high chances that other members get infected too. After hospitalisation, home quarantine is mandated and that restricts outside movement to get daily essentials. 

“My husband, son and I tested positive. My neighbours were extremely cooperative. We’ve known each other for several years now. Everyday, four of them would take turns to give us food. It was a feast for us dally. They got us medicines, biscuits, fruits, everything we would need basically,” said Rama (name changed) from Woraiyur.

“My neighbours would call on me daily and ask how we were doing. They would speak to me for a few minutes and make me forget my troubles for a while. They recommended good shows to watch online and even did online video pranayam with me,” says Kumar, a bachelor in KK Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp