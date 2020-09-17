Neighbours in Tamil Nadu turn angels, help beat COVID blues

Sowmya Mani By

TIRUCHY: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’ ~ Bible. Some neighbours have taken this commandment quite seriously. While there was a lot of stigma around Covid, it seems that it has reduced with the passing time. The pandemic has brought out the good side in many people. Though physically distanced, they are not in heart and mind.

When Pushpa and her husband Rakesh (names changed) tested positive, they were initially apprehensive about how their neighbours in their apartment would react. What happened gave them a pleasant surprise.

“Since both of us tested positive, we were figuring out how to get essentials, food, etc. We moved to this apartment just six months back and had minimal interaction with the neighbours. To my surprise, a neighbour who has three kids under the age of five called me and offered to help me out, as if she didn’t have enough on her plate. She gave us kashayam everyday and even offered us dinner. I am really grateful for the help,” said Pushpa.

If one person in the family test positive, there are high chances that other members get infected too. After hospitalisation, home quarantine is mandated and that restricts outside movement to get daily essentials.

“My husband, son and I tested positive. My neighbours were extremely cooperative. We’ve known each other for several years now. Everyday, four of them would take turns to give us food. It was a feast for us dally. They got us medicines, biscuits, fruits, everything we would need basically,” said Rama (name changed) from Woraiyur.

“My neighbours would call on me daily and ask how we were doing. They would speak to me for a few minutes and make me forget my troubles for a while. They recommended good shows to watch online and even did online video pranayam with me,” says Kumar, a bachelor in KK Nagar.