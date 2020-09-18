STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
96 children of deceased TN cops get financial support for education

The  city police, along with a private organisation, distributed Rs 10.75 lakh towards the education of the children of police personnel who died in the last two years.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal with the children

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal with the children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  city police, along with a private organisation, distributed Rs 10.75 lakh towards the education of the children of police personnel who died in the last two years. The cheque was provided by Jain International Trade Organisation. The cash was distributed among 96 children who had lost their parents to Covid, other ailments or accidents. 

The initiative took shape after Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal visited the St Thomas Mount Police Quarters in August. “I visited the place to inaugurate a community hall for the police families. There I met a Class 12 girl who lost her father a few weeks back.  

Her mother requested me to extend their stay in the quarters and I later heard that the girl could not get admitted to college as they were mourning the policeman,” Aggarwal said. The girl was then secured admission in a private college with scholarship, and the Chennai police decided to get help to support the education of children of policemen who died recently.  

The city police had lost around 70 personnel in the past two years. Around 13 students studying professional courses each received Rs 25,000. While 17  college students (UG and PG) and diploma students received Rs 15,000 each, around 66 school children received Rs 7,500 each. The police said arrangements are being made to provide the stipend to the children throughout their education.

