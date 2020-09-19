STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7-year-old Kerala braveheart risks his life to save child from drowning

Muhammed Latheef, 7, emerged as the hero in his native Elayadam in Kozhikode and beyond after he showed excellent presence of mind to save Raaz, 3, from drowning.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Muhammed Latheef

By Express News Service

Raaz was playing on the side of the Kurumberi Thazha canal and Muhammed, a Class II student of Sirajul Huda English Medium School, Nadapuram, saw his neighbour falling into the canal and drowning. Muhammad, who knows swimming, jumped into the water and saved him.

“Raaz was playing as his mother washed clothes on the canal side. When she went to hang wet clothes, the kid slipped and fell into the water,” Muhammed narrated. Muhammed, who was playing along with his cousin, did not wait and jumped in. 

“Though we are little worried that our son risked his life, we are happy that he saved a life,” said Latheef, Muhammed’s father.

