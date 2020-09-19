Chennai Police comes to the aid of school kid cleaning stormwater drain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a 16-year-old boy was found cleaning a stormwater drain to meet the education expenses, the city police have come forward to help the boy with his studies.

L Samuel from R R Nagar in Kodungaiyur was found cleaning a stormwater drain near the Koyambedu market on Thursday so that he could earn some money to meet his education expenses such as purchasing a mobile phone to attend online classes. Samuel has completed Class 10.

The Pulianthope Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kannan and Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner S Jawahar on Saturday provided Samuel with two tablet devices for his online classes and also got him admitted to the Don Bosco school for Class 11 with full scholarship.

Further, on the instruction of A Arun, the Additional Commissioner of Police (North), the city police are going to enroll Samuel’s sister to a coaching centre to prepare for the NEET exam as she wanted to become a doctor.