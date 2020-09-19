STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quite ‘handy’: Kerala engineering students develop robotic hand sanitiser

Published: 19th September 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

The robotic sanitiser dispenser developed by students of KMEA College of Engineering

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An important ammunition against Covid-19, apart from masks and social distancing, is the frequent use of hand sanitisers. Even though its use at home and individually is feasible, when it comes to offices, hospitals and other public places, keeping a foot operated machine or individual bottles can be very inconvenient. This is where the robotic sanitiser dispenser developed by students of KMEA College of Engineering comes to the rescue.

“Our robotic hand sanitiser has been designed to work without human touch,” said Vinay Krishna, who along with his friend and classmate V Vinod developed the machine. According to him, after coming across the pedal-operated sanitisers which very often jam up or fail to dispense, the students decided to come up with one that doesn’t need manual operation.“This state-of-the-art robotic hand sanitiser dispenser also doesn’t use much electricity and can be placed anywhere,” Vinay added.

According to the civil engineering student, this is his startup venture. “The prototype of the machine costs Rs 500 and works using the DC voltage. It has a sensor fitted inside and dispenses a fixed amount of the sanitiser when a person places their hand underneath the nozzle,” said Vinay.

“It is a fully programmed sensor,” he added. According to him, his first design is at Munambam Government Hospital. “It was installed recently and inaugurated by MLA S Sharma. However, after people came across the machine, I have started getting more orders. So I am planning to scale up the model by adding some new features,” he added. For this, Vinay needs investment and is looking out for investors.

