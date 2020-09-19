Tamil Nadu govt school teachers raise money to buy 28 smartphones for students

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Two weeks after a teacher from Elambalur government school named Bairavi distributed smartphones to her students, another group of teachers from the same school has come up with a similar initiative.

The teachers -- Suresh, Selvaraj and Kayalvizhi -- pooled in the money and some volunteers also contributed. They purchased 28 smartphones and SIM cards and distributed it to the students. Another interesting fact is Perambalur MLA R Tamilselvan also donated money for it.

This is the second such novel initiative in the same school. Earlier, Bairavi had distributed 16 smartphones and SIM card worth Rs 1 lakh at her own expense. The teachers and the volunteers pooled in money and bought 18 smartphones and SIM cards for the students. Later as the news reached the MLA, Tamilselvan donated 10 more smartphones and SIM cards.

Furthermore, District Education Officer Marimeenal, Headmistress (in charge) Ragamanchari and several other teachers also contributed for this novel initiative.

Talking about the initiative, Bairavi said, "I received appreciation for distributing smartphones to students from various quarters, but what made me happy is that it is not one such incident. I am glad that MLA Tamilselvan also contributed. We will arrange more smartphones if there is a surge in enrolment of students."

Science teacher R Selvaraj who offered eight phones on Friday said, "We know about poor students studying in the government school. My family particularly my son encouraged me to buy phones, so I purchased eight smartphones for my students."