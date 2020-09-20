Chennai Police help cover educational expenses of 16-year-old boy found cleaning drain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have come forward to help a 16-year-old boy who was found cleaning a stormwater drain to meet his educational expenses.

L Samuel from RR Nagar in Kodungaiyur was seen cleaning the drain near Koyambedu market on Thursday so that he could earn some money to meet his education expenses such as purchasing a mobile phone to attend online classes. Samuel has completed Class 10.

Pulianthope Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kannan and Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner S Jawahar provided Samuel with two tablet devices for his online classes and also got him admission with full scholarship at Don Bosco School for Class 11.

On the instruction of A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, North, the city police are to enrol Samuel’s sister to a NEET coaching as she aspires to become a doctor.