Lessons start from home for this TN govt school teacher

For her daughter, P Sivadhejashwini, the teacher chose the same school where she teaches. “I was very impressed with my school and enrolled my daughter in Class 6,” she said.

Published: 26th September 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:28 PM

Officials felicitating the teacher at Annavaasal school

Officials felicitating the teacher at Annavaasal school | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid the perennial debates over government school teachers admitting their wards in private schools, a science teacher at a government school in Annavaasal has received praise from education department officials as well as villagers for admitting her son and daughter in government schools.

R Selvamaheshwari, who teaches at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Annavaasal, pulled out her children from private schools and enrolled them in government institutions, after she was transferred to Annavaasal eight months ago.   

“I was not happy with the teaching in private schools where my son and daughter were admitted. When I relocated, the villagers suggested that I enrol my son in the Annavaasal Panchayat Union Primary School. They said it would be the best choice for my son,” Selvamaheshwari said, adding that her son P Danvanth Rishi is a Class 4 student of the school now.  

For her daughter, P Sivadhejashwini, the teacher chose the same school where she teaches. “I was very impressed with my school and enrolled my daughter in Class 6,” she said. “I believe the quality of teaching at government schools is improving.” The Block Education Officer, Senguttuvan, learning about the teacher, felicitated her family during an event at her school.  

govt school teacher Tamil Nadu
