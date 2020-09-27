STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown turns schoolboy into a novelist in Bihar, writes book on social evils

It took more than 30 days in recalling the sequences of events, people’s plights and pangs caused by many social ill-practices.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Krrish Kunal

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown might have caused mental strain to many school children forcing them for long home-stay but for a 16-year-old boy from Bihar’s Hajipur, the period was a good chance to write a novel.

Krrish Kunal, 16, the son of a noted woman social activist Sarita Rai and lawyer Ranjit Kumar Rai of Bihar’s tiny town Hajipur in Vaishali district.

Collecting all his observations on the plight of children and other people in the last few years and during the lockdown period, he put those observations, in a very lucid narrative, into his debut novel written in Hindi titled as 'Aadha Jivan-Pura Lockdown Me' (Half Life in Full lockdown).

It took more than 30 days in recalling the sequences of events, people’s plights and pangs caused by many social ill-practices in forms of child marriage and dowry system. 

His mother Sarita Rai runs a social organisation that provides free educational support to the poor children of locality and tips to IAS aspirants in addition to carrying on other philanthropic activities.

Krrish Kunal, who has just passed class 10th examination with flying colours said: "The book includes whatever I observed through the nature-forced home stay during the Corona-lockdown and in last few years of my life since I started experiencing the pain and pleasure of human-beings. All that has been narrated through characters in the novel. It is one part of my novel and its sequel will also come in near future."

Aspiring to become an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Kunal said that expression through literary creation comes spontaneously only after one feels the empathy towards all and sundry.

"To put my observations of last few years and of lockdown periods in particular, I sacrificed my all entertainment pursuits for 30 days. I used to sit for hours with pen recalling the happenings, observations and writing them on the copy in the form of a novel," he said.

He added that the publisher, Express Publishing house of Tamil Nadu, after hearing the theme agreed upon to bring it in the form of a novel.

"And now, my novel has hit the readers’ heart across the country and is available online for sale, getting good response," he said. 

"Novel carries life-descriptions of a girl turned victim with her early marriage, a woman subjected to dowry system in society and a bunch of other day to day plights of human-beings-who are hapless before unseen nature-nurtured occurrences or the man-made disastrous," he opined.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Novel teenage boy School boy
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp