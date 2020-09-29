He couldn’t join Armed Forces, but helps build an army

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Serving the nation is a matter of pride. Inspiring children to take up a career in the defence forces is an equally important deed. Staying in the remote village of Kurinjipatti, Ananth Raj does just that.

The 27-year-old, who aspired to serve in the Armed Forces but could not make it, now motivates thousands of children to serve the nation using his unique handicraft skills. Sitting in his house, 15 km away from Pudukkottai, Ananth Raj builds models of choppers, tanks, machine guns and rocket launchers used by Indian Armed Forces. Even as his mother milks a cow, a group of children eagerly watch Raj explain his models and ask him questions about jets, rockets and tanks.

A small room in Raj’s house functions as his lab, where he makes his models using chart papers, paints, adhesives and notebooks. Raj says he wanted to be a fighter pilot as a young boy, but had to give up his dream as his parents did not approve of it. At the age of 14, Raj stumbled upon a craft book and discovered another route to channelise his ambitions.

He decided then and there that making model craft of defence equipment was what he wanted to do and planned his education. But, poverty wouldn’t allow him pursue engineering and he had to be content with a diploma in mechanical engineering.

However, such was his passion that he did odd jobs to do courses in AutoCAD, Pro-E and Solid works. “We used to get two books every month about model craft. I felt that I had discovered my passion. I inquired about what to study and completed all these courses. I couldn’t join the armed forces, but I wanted to fufill my dream of at least making equipment,” says Raj.He takes two weeks to make a sample model. The first model he made was that of an escavator. As he doesn’t have a laptop, he uses his imagination to make the models.

“I first observe online the images of a model I want to make. I draw it in my notebook, and then on a chart paper. If I had a laptop, it would be much easier for me and the models would be accurate. I make several models and people come and tell me which one they want and the size,” he adds.

After working for three years in a company in Chennai, he was laid off. For the past two years, he has been working exclusively on his model tanks, helicopters and defence equipment. The unique thing about his models is that they are made using only chart paper.

Teachers and students are his main clientele. Raj has even been invited to a few schools to teach students. His models are prized from `500, depending on the size. Raj says he finds inspiration from video games like Gunship battle and bases his models on the guns and jets found in the games.

Still dreaming of a job in the defence forces, he stays focussed on passing his knowledge to children and be a good teacher. “I want students from villages like mine to join armed forces. I couldn’t serve the nation, but, I hope I can inspire others to do so,” Raj adds. His latest models include a F22 raptor jet, C-17, Seahawk helicopter, B2 bomber, machine guns, tanks and a rocket launcher. His parents, who initially opposed his passion, now support him. Raj also has a Youtube channel called Kurinji craftwork.