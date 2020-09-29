STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Infant, diagnosed with rare ailment, gets gift of sight post advanced surgery

However, Rinki and her husband Sachindra’s dejection gave way to joy following an advanced eye surgery conducted on their baby at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar recently.

Rinki Barik holding her baby

Rinki Barik holding her baby. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A baby girl, diagnosed with rare retinopathy of pre-maturity, got back her sight after an advanced eye surgery with the help of Sundargarh district administration. 

The mother of the newborn Rinki Barik of Ekma in Bargaon block said her baby weighed merely 700 gram at birth, and was put under intensive care at district headquarters hospital for three months.

“After a check up, the doctors detected some problem in her eyes and declared her blind. We were devastated and had nowhere to go”, she said. 

“Our baby opened her eyes after three months and she saw us. It was a beautiful moment,” said the overjoyed parents. 

CDM&PHO Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra said, as part of RSBK screening, 36 children were examined by Dr Tapas Ranjan Padhi, a senior consultant ophthalmologist from LV Prasad Eye Institute, at the DHH. Of them, four were visually impaired.

“We sent them to Bhubaneswar for treatment. While three of the babies were cured by medication, the child with retinopathy of pre-maturity, a rare disorder underwent laser surgery on her eyes,” he said. 

The funds for the baby’s surgery were given by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). 

