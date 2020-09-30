STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Odisha centenarian has been teaching children for decades without fees

The old man denied government assistance to create an infrastructure from where he can continue teaching with comfort as he prefers to sit under an old tree and continue his job.

Published: 30th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of Nanda Prasty teaching the children. (Youtube/ANI News)

By ANI

JAJPUR: A 104-year-old man from Odisha has been teaching children under a tree without charging a single penny for over 75 years now. 

Nanda Prasty, the old teacher, teaches not only little children but also the elderly at night.

He suggests kids be sent to primary schools after completing class 4 to further complete their education. His passion for teaching has led him to a 75 years hiatus from earning a professional livelihood. Instead, he preferred educating young kids from the Jajpur district.

The old man hails from Bartanda village and the sarpanch has requested him to avail government assistance to create an infrastructure from where he can continue teaching with comfort but the request has constantly been denied. He prefers to sit under an old tree and continue his job.

"I used to work on the farmlands and saw that there were many people in our village who were illiterate. They were not even able to sign their names and were limited to thumb impressions. I called them just to teach them how to sign but many showed interest and started to read the Bhagavad Gita. I now teach the great-grandchildren of the students of my first batch," Prasty said.

The Bartanda sarpanch says, "He has been teaching for the last 75 years. He refuses any support from the government as teaching is his passion. But we've decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort."

Extreme weather conditions have also not deterred the old man's passion as he continues to teach irrespective of the chilly weather, rain, or hot winds, the village sarpanch said.

Keeping in mind his old age, the village panchayat has decided to build a teaching facility and request the aging man to continue his service in peace. 

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
centenarian free education village teacher self-less service social work
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp