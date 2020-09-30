TNIE impact: People raise Rs 50,000 to help priest who lost leg pay for treatment in Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu G By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Help has started pouring in for the priest who lost his leg as he was unable to pay for his gangrene to be treated.

Reacting to a report published in these columns titled, ‘Unable to pay for gangrene treatment, priest loses leg’, Visakhapatnam-based Gayatri Seva Mitra Brundam handed over Rs 50,000 to the family of the priest Kommajosyula Rama Krishna Sharma.

A group of senior citizens, employees of private companies, government officials, businesspeople and NRIs formed the organisation to pool in money and help the needy during the lockdown.

“We thought of helping the poor and needy as the lockdown brought misery to them in several ways. We started helping based on news reports in national and regional dailies. The group was formed with just two members, and the number increased to 50 within a few days,” Achanta Swamy, the coordinator of the group told TNIE.

“On September 21, TNIE published a report on the sorry state of Rama Krishna Sharma, who lost his leg as he was unable to pay for gangrene treatment, and we immediately decided to chip in and help him,” Swamy said.

Through TNIE, the Gayatri Seva Mitra Brundam contacted the family of the priest, who was undergoing a surgery at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

“After speaking to them, we decided to pay for the surgery,” he said, and added that when the proposal was placed before the group, almost all members stepped forward to contribute. An amount of Rs 50,000 was handed over to the victim at the hospital on Monday evening, he said.