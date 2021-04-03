Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Automobile major Mahindra Group of companies will build a house with canteen for Kamalathal, popularly known as ‘idli paati’ who sells idlis for Rs 1 per piece in Vadivelampalayam on the city outskirts.

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared the news on his Twitter handle on Friday. “Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as idli amma, for letting us play a small part in hers.

She will soon have her own house-cum-workspace from where she will cook and sell idlis,” he said. The company donated 3.5 cents in Vadivelampalayam and the registration process was completed on Monday last. Mahindra Life Spaces will construct a 1BHK house for Kamalathal and a kitchen with a dining area for her to cook and sell idlis.

Her customers are mainly daily wage labourers in the village. Speaking toTNIE, Kamalathal said,” I am very happy and thank them for the help. They came and offered a land document and assured about construction.”