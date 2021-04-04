Kurnool Government General Hospital proves it has heart in the right place

K Madhu Sudhakar By

KURNOOL: Government hospitals, for various reasons, have become synonymous with ‘negligence’ and ‘apathy’ and people shy away from visiting them. But, with more than 400 surgeries, some of them critical, in a span of less than five years, the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) wing of the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) has become the most sought-after destination for heart patients in Rayalaseema districts and also neighbouring states of Karnataka and Telangana.

The-state of-the-art facilities with highly experienced cardiologists and surgeons have helped this unit carve a niche for itself in the State. CTVS head Dr C Prabhakar Reddy, who served as the State Covid-19 special officer, along with his team has performed 400 critical surgeries so far. Earlier, patients used to go to either Hyderabad or Bengaluru for critical heart surgeries but now they need not go anywhere.

The unit was opened on July 11, 2016 in the superspecialty block of Kurnool GGH and it was granted Rs 7 crore. It has two modular operation theatres and seven beds in intensive care unit (ICU) and a 20-bed ward. “It is for the first time that the government doctors are performing these kind of critical surgeries in the State,’’ Dr Prabhakar Reddy told TNIE. The Kurnool GGH has become a saviour of the poor in the Rayalaseema region, he adds.

Even during the pandemic, the doctors performed emergency surgeries in the hospital. At least 10 patients line up for surgeries at the superspecialty block every month. After relaxation in Covid-19 norms, patients suffering from heart problems are knocking on the doors of the Kurnool GGH, which is famous for severe and critical surgeries in the Rayalaseema districts.

The superspecialty block of Cardiology and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery wing has seen the number of patients increasing day by day. After resumption of heart surgeries post relaxation of Covid-19 curbs, at least five patients are admitted to this block every day with heart problems. Shaik Mahabuba Basha, a resident of Chagalamarri in Allagadda, says that his 75-year-old grandfather underwent heart operation at the Kurnool GGH and now he is hale and hearty.

Hampanna, a resident of Ballari in Karnataka, says that the Kurnool GGH is the best for heart operations as not only the infrastructure facilities, but also the services of doctors are of high quality.

“My father, who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, got a new lease of life. This hospital is a Sanjeevini for heart patients,” he adds.

Dr Prabhakar Reddy says replacement of a heart valve for an 80-year-old rheumatic patient was one of the most challenging surgeries. “Moreover, most of the cases that come to this unit, are referred by the private nursing homes due to their severity,’’ he adds. He says that they have successfully performed 400 heart surgeries and other critical surgeries at the Kurnool GGH in the last five years. He stated that all medical services, including surgeries, are provided free of cost under Aarogyasri scheme. Kurnool GGH superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy says the hospital has many experienced doctors to provide quality medical treatment to the patients. “We have performed many rare and critical surgeries,” he adds.