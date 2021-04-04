STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kurnool Government General Hospital proves it has heart in the right place

The-state of-the-art facilities with highly experienced cardiologists and surgeons have helped this unit carve a niche for itself in the State. 

Published: 04th April 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kurnool Government General Hospital turns saviour for heart patients

Kurnool Government General Hospital turns saviour for heart patients

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Government hospitals, for various reasons, have become synonymous with ‘negligence’ and ‘apathy’ and people shy away from visiting them. But, with more than 400 surgeries, some of them critical, in a span of less than five years, the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) wing of the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) has become the most sought-after destination for heart patients in Rayalaseema districts and also neighbouring states of Karnataka and Telangana.  

The-state of-the-art facilities with highly experienced cardiologists and surgeons have helped this unit carve a niche for itself in the State. CTVS head Dr C Prabhakar Reddy, who served as the State Covid-19 special officer, along with his team has performed 400 critical surgeries so far. Earlier, patients used to go to either Hyderabad or Bengaluru for critical heart surgeries but now they need not go anywhere.  

successfully performs 400 heart surgeries | Express

The unit was opened on July 11, 2016 in the superspecialty block of Kurnool GGH and it was granted Rs 7 crore. It has two modular operation theatres and seven beds in intensive care unit (ICU) and a 20-bed ward. “It is for the first time that the government doctors are performing these kind of critical surgeries in the State,’’ Dr Prabhakar Reddy told TNIE. The Kurnool GGH has become a saviour of the poor in the Rayalaseema region, he adds.  

Even during the pandemic, the doctors performed emergency surgeries in the hospital. At least 10 patients line up for surgeries at the superspecialty block every month. After relaxation in Covid-19 norms, patients suffering from heart problems are knocking on the doors of the Kurnool GGH, which is famous for severe and critical surgeries in the Rayalaseema districts. 

Kurnool Government General Hospital turns saviour for heart patients

The superspecialty block of Cardiology and Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery wing has seen the number of patients increasing day by day. After resumption of heart surgeries post relaxation of Covid-19 curbs, at least five patients are admitted to this block every day with heart problems. Shaik Mahabuba Basha, a resident of Chagalamarri in Allagadda, says that his 75-year-old grandfather underwent heart operation at the Kurnool GGH and now he is hale and hearty. 

Hampanna, a resident of Ballari in Karnataka, says that the Kurnool GGH is the best for heart operations as not only the infrastructure facilities, but also the services of doctors are of high quality. 
“My father, who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, got a new lease of life. This hospital is a Sanjeevini for heart patients,” he adds.   

Dr Prabhakar Reddy says replacement of a heart valve for an 80-year-old rheumatic patient was one of the most challenging surgeries. “Moreover, most of the cases that come to this unit, are referred by the private nursing homes due to their severity,’’ he adds.  He says that they have successfully performed 400 heart surgeries and other critical surgeries at the Kurnool GGH in the last five years. He stated that all medical services, including surgeries, are provided free of cost under Aarogyasri scheme. Kurnool GGH superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy says the hospital has many experienced doctors to provide quality medical treatment to the patients. “We have performed many rare and critical surgeries,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool Government General Hospital CTVS heart patients
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp