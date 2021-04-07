STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat CM writes letter of appreciation to Bihar born youngest science fiction author

Shaurya Mishra, a class V student from Ahmedabad's Delhi Public School, has written an 83-page long science-fiction titled 'Space Mafia on the Loose'.

Published: 07th April 2021

Gujarat youngest author

Shaurya Mishra at his home in Ahmedabad (L); congratulatory letter written by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photos | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani congratulated Shaurya Mishra, a Class 5 student who authored an 83-page long science-fiction titled 'Space Mafia on the Loose'. Shaurya Mishra, who is from Bihar, lives with his parents in Ahmedabad. He used up his time during the first phase of COVID-induced lockdown last year. 

He is a student of Delhi Public School and a native of Darbhanga district of Bihar. Shaurya has brilliantly captured his scientific imagination that has caught the attention of Rupani who penned a letter of appreciation for the young author. 

The New Indian Express has carried a story on April 3 about the book by Shaurya. 

Vijay Rupani in his letter has stated that at the age of playing marbles and sticks, Shaurya is determined to conquer a dream to become a writer.

"Your entire book full of space achievement is imagined very bravely, complied, completed and created, during the bored time of lockdown. You took every care, during the cruel time of corona, for not getting your, inbuilt creativity rusted," Rupani further wrote in his letter. 

The Gujarat CM has said that they are proud of Shaurya Mishra's achievement as the youngest author of science fiction and inspiring all children of his age to be a creative part of the DPS Ahmedabad.

