This Kerala couple said ‘we do’ only after casting their votes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While most youngsters may not be very particular about voting, a bride and groom in Ernakulam decided to start their married life by casting their votes. Newly-married couple Seby Palatti and Rosemi hailing from Malayattoor believe nothing is more important than their democratic right.

According to Sebi, the groom’s relatives and friends, this wedding date was fixed for the same day that Kerala was supposed to go to poll on. Rosemi was adamant about not missing her vote, despite it being her wedding day.

Rosemi was first to cast her vote at Tharakan’s school in Arunattukara, Thrissur. After casting their votes, Rosemi and her family travelled to Malayattoor in Ernakulam for the wedding ceremony. They tied the knott St Thomas church Malayattoor by 11.30am. After the wedding, the newlywed couple reached the nearby polling booth.

After exercising the votes, the couple posed for a unique post-wedding photo session and returned home. Jose Palatti, Sebin’s uncle said that Rosemi’s family’s decision prompted Sebin to cast his vote. “Both of them are working in Dubai and Sharjah. They will return to UAE next week. We came to know that Roshmi and their family cast their vote before coming to Malayattoor. So we also decided to cast our votes,” he said.