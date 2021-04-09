STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bidar police station beats all to become best in Karnataka

 People do not associate pleasant feelings with police stations.

Published: 09th April 2021

SP D L Nagesh and SI Kumari Sangeetha S (sitting, first and second from left) and other staffers of Bidar police station beat hundreds of police stations in the state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People do not associate pleasant feelings with police stations. Yet, here is a police station that has been adjudged the best in the state after considering various parameters, including feedback from the people. The Market Police Station in Bidar, headed by Sub-Inspector Kumari Sangeetha S, has beaten competition from hundreds of police stations across the state, including those from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and other places, to take the top spot.  It also stands 22 in the list of all police stations across the country.

An elated Kumari Sangeetha told The New Indian Express that a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs had arrived in Bidar in September-October and conducted a detailed survey. The team collected information on many parameters, including the disposal of property-related crimes, clearing of case files, resolution of women-related cases, presence of women police officers in crimes related to women, cleanliness of the station premises, and responses of people in the neighbourhood.

Congratulating the station staff, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai said, “It is a matter of honour that this police station has been adjudged the best in the state by a central committee.”The police station has 51 staffers, including another sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables.    

Bidar Superintendent of Police D L Nagesh said that the central team conducted an in-depth survey, collected information from the public and visited police stations, before arriving at the decision. A certificate signed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been handed over to DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who tweeted about it. 

