Hunting down hunger this Kerala priest's style

THRISSUR: When a rampaging Covid-19 disrupted normal life, even the bare necessities were hard to come by for many. And the authorities in care homes struggled to gather food for inmates. With restrictions imposed on visitors, those willing to help were unable to pitch in either. After receiving calls seeking help from several care homes, Fr Davis Chiramel -- known as the ‘Kidney Priest of Kerala’ after he donated one of his kidneys -- was inspired into action. His project Hunger Hunt, launched in January this year, distributes around 20,000 food packets to care homes across the state on the first day of every month.

While the cloth bank/food bank initiative launched by Fr Chiramel last year was a runaway hit, the money received from the sale of these clothes was used to distribute food to orphanages and care homes and also to the destitute on the streets.

“The cloth bank outlets are being set up at Vadakkanchery, Koratty and Kadangode. While work is progressing there, we have to focus on the distribution of food as well. With Hunger Hunt, we intend to provide food to those who are going hungry,” said Fr Chiramel. Through the coordinated efforts of Kerala Prisons and volunteers at the YMCA, Hunger Hunt has evolved today into a success story.

Apprehensions were galore, when the idea was first pitched to the authorities concerned and the volunteers involved in the venture. But Fr Chiramel was determined. “We are urging people to set aside Rs 65 per meal for a person. It is something everyone can afford. People are very generous at heart, and if they find a genuine cause, they won’t hesitate to contribute. So far, we have received around Rs 1.74 crore. Some sponsor meals for 1,000 people, and some even more than that. Even those selling lottery tickets and daily wage workers are pitching in,” said Fr Chiramel.

Prison inmates across Kerala help prepare the food and the volunteers of YMCA are engaged in handling the logistics. “The Viyyur Central Prison is the main centre which coordinates with other prisons across the state with details of orders and food packets. The money is transferred to the special account made in the Viyyur Central jail. We require Rs 10-12 lakh for the whole process every month,” he said .Fr Chiramel urges all kind-hearted souls in Kerala to contribute to the project. His target is one lakh contributors.

“If the people of Kerala contribute wholeheartedly to the ‘One day, One meal’ initiative, we will be able to give food to all the care homes once every week. Above everything else, a culture of human bonding, brotherhood and love is inculcated with this initiative,” he said.