STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

First transgender shelter home to open in Ernakulam

Though the shelter home, situated at Thrikkakara, is awaiting inauguration, a few trans women have already found shelter there.

Published: 16th April 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

The shelter home in Thrikkakara

By ANUPAMA MILI
Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of integrating transgender people into the mainstream, the state government will inaugurate its first shelter home in the district designed exclusively for the community, said district social justice officer Subair K K. This is the second such government shelter home to come up in the state. Though the shelter home, situated at Thrikkakara, is awaiting inauguration, a few trans women have already found shelter there.

“As soon as members of the transgender community reveal their identity, it becomes difficult for them to continue in their respective houses. So, they move out searching for jobs and safe shelter. Unless we take the initiative to give them proper shelter, they will likely be sexually exploited and end up in flesh trade. It is a very commendable effort on the part of the Social Justice Department to sponsor an exclusive shelter home for transgenders in the state,” said Sr Tenslin, caretaker of the shelter home, named Jyothish Bhavan. 

One of the inmates, Nimisha (name changed) told TNIE that the shelter home came as a great relief to the community as they had been finding it difficult to get accommodation at a reasonable price.“I had joined Maharajas as a male student, and I revealed my identity while studying there.

Later, it was very difficult to get admission in the transgender category. Finally, I got through. The college authorities have been very cooperative and the students are also very friendly. They are respecting my decision to reveal my identity,” she said.

Nimisha said it should be mandatory to publicise the two seats reserved for transgender students in every government and aided colleges and the state government should initiate such a move. It is because of ignorance that many transgender students fail to join colleges, even though they are interested.

However, another inmate Sudha (name changed) complained that the old generation was still sceptical about the transgender community. “I had been working at the shipyard as a man for a long time, and after surgery, I am a trans woman. They reduced my wages, citing that I am no longer a man and that the same wage cannot be given. What justice is this? I am the same individual and my physical strength is the same, even after a sex change surgery,” she complained.

In total, seven trans women (students, employees and job-seekers) are staying at Jyothish Bhavan. The shelter home had been working for four years now. It was incorporated as the shelter home for transgenders by the social justice department last month, said Sr Teslin.

A safe haven
Second government shelter home to come up in the state
First in the district
Seven transwomen (students, employees and job-seekers) are staying at the shelter home
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender shelter home Ernakulam
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp