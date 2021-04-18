BBMP flags off 10 mobile schools for slum children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions of the Karnataka High Court, the Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from Monday will start mobile classes for children who have dropped out of school. Ten buses, which have been converted into mobile schools, were flagged off on Saturday morning by High Court judges Justices R V Ravindran and Ramesh Singh from Karnataka High Court premises.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had handed over the ten buses to the BBMP to be used as ‘Schools on Wheels’ on March 22, 2021. Initially, the customised buses will be sent to Hosakerahalli and Doddagolarahatti slums. Later, based on the survey reports submitted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Commission, the buses will focus on traffic signals where there is a large congregation of slum children and children begging.

The buses have been designed to look like a classroom, with a small seating area, a board and spaces for a teacher and an attendant. In each bus, two teachers and a group-D worker, serving as an attendant will be deployed, the BBMP official said. This is the first time that such a project has been launched. The buses will take education to the doorsteps of children to educate them with basics, brush up their knowledge, prepare them for the next academic year and also encourage and motivate them to come to school.

The officials said that through this, the BBMP and education department will get to know the requirement of children, their economic status and if they require any medical or financial attention. The high court had issued the orders after hearing a writ petition.