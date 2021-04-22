STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Distance makes the heart grow fonder': Mumbai Police turns adviser to help man beat lockdown blues

One Ashwin Vinod approached the police force on Twitter to help him with his dilemma, asking them which "sticker" should he use on his car to be able to meet his girlfriend as he missed her.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

Mumbai Police recently turned into a 'love guru' to help a man combat lockdown blues. Here's how.

Responding to Vinod's query with empathy, the police force reassured him that it's "just a phase".

"We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," Mumbai Police tweeted wishing the socially distant couple a 'lifetime together'.

The reply by the police was well received and widely appreciated by the users on the micro-blogging site.

"Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!" Twitter user Satyan Israni said.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user Sandeep Chauhan sought police's permission to meet his friend.

"I want to meet my friend this weekend in kandivali, I m based out of bhandup. Which color tag I should use?? it's been long since we met, I shall be travelling by my car," he tweeted.

In the reply, the city police tweeted, "A friend, who respects your taking precautions during COVID is a friend indeed. We are sure your friend will agree. Please stay home, we would not want to get unfriendly with you."

Both the tweets received thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets within a few minutes.

For the uninitiated, Mumbai is currently under a covid-19 curfew till April 30 amid surging cases and the police have decided to use colour-coded stickers for vehicles carrying essential workers and help limit the number of cars plying on the roads.

Under the initiative, vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances, and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, and those transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will use green stickers.

People employed in essential services, such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments, will have to stick yellow stickers on their vehicles.

Mumbai reported 7,684 fresh infections on Thursday and 6,790 recoveries. The total number of active cases stands at 84,743.

(With inputs from PTI)

Mumbai police Mumbai covid cases COVID 19
