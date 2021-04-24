Spiritual organisations step up fight against Covid in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As the Corona crisis deepens across the country, two spiritual organisations have come forward to strengthen the fight against the pandemic in Rajasthan.

The Brahma Kumaris, world's largest spiritual organisation led by women, have opened up a 500-bed Covid treatment and isolation centre in the sprawling Mansarovar campus at Kivarli, Abu Road, in Mount Abu.

The Brahma Kumaris have offered this facility to the Sirohi district administration. Currently, 74 patients are receiving treatment at the campus, with 50 of them on oxygen support. A team of four doctors and 26 paramedical staff is working round the clock in shifts at the Covid centre to take care of patients.

The six-storey building can accommodate 800 beds and is equipped with all the necessary medical, food and sanitary facilities required for patients. The Brahma Kumaris are providing three meals a day to the patients and the medical staff at the campus, while the medical facilities, including medicines and oxygen, are being provided by the district administration.

Earlier, the Brahma Kumaris had given two other buildings in Taleti to local authorities for use as Covid centres but due to the increasing number of patients the larger Mansarovar campus has been made available for this purpose.

BK Mrityunjaya, the General Secretary, Bramahakumaris Spiritual University, said: "The collector and district administrative officers had requested that this time there is a huge spread of Covid and the need for oxygen and beds for patients is growing daily. We decided to help them as our building is well-equipped. We are providing food and taking care of all needs of the patients and hospital staff.”

The district administration is more than thankful. Ramswarup Johar, Tehsildar of Abu Road, said: “This is an excellent place for treatment of Covid patients. The institution has offered us help at a critical time. We hope that those who are treated here recover soon as the Brahma Kumaris have made superb arrangements for patients here.”

The Bramahakumari campus was used as a Covid treatment centre for several months last year too and the Covid patients here had a recovery rate of over 99%.

Similarly, the Radha Swami sect has opened its Satsang Bhawan at Tonk Road, Beelwa to become the largest temporary Covid care centre in the state. With the highest number of cases in the state being recorded in Jaipur, the Radha Swamis are working in collaboration with the Gehlot government to create a massive Covid facilty.

The Radha Swami Satsang Bhavan will be set up as a centre of about 500 beds by Sunday. The work to create this large facility is going on at a war footing. Besides putting 5,000 beds, officials said the special thing at this centre is that there is already a provision of hundreds of toilets. In addition, there is also a mega kitchen, where fresh food can be prepared and for the patients.

"In the first phase, we will start with 500 beds but we are developing this facility to have full 5,000 beds. Also, patients here will get facilities for Yoga and meditation. We are arranging 200 oxygen cylinders and to improve facilities here a lot of people are keen to donate money,” said Gaurav Goyal, Commissioner of JDA who is supervising the entire operation.

The Radha Swami organisation is already providing a similar service for treatment of Covid patients in Delhi and in Beas. The Jaipur centre will be functional from Sunday (April 25)