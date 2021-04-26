STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Indian-American group sending 400 oxygen concentrators, raising $5 million for India COVID crisis

Sewa is working on procuring more from multiple suppliers around the world to ease oxygen shortage caused by the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in India.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 patients left to share beds and medical oxygen at LLR Hospital in Kanpur, amid a shortage in supplies due to surging coronavirus cases across the country. (Photo | PTI)

COVID-19 patients left to share beds and medical oxygen at LLR Hospital in Kanpur, amid a shortage in supplies due to surging coronavirus cases across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOUSTON: In the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge that has left India grappling for medical oxygen and other essentials to save lives, Indian-Americans are gearing up to help the country overcome the pandemic.

Indian-American non-profit organisation Sewa International USA, is aiming to raise five million dollars -- has already raised over 1.5 million dollars -- in response to the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India within less than two days.

It is sending an initial shipment of 400 oxygen concentrators along with other emergency medical devices and supplies to India immediately, the organisation said.

Sewa is working on procuring more from multiple suppliers around the world to ease oxygen shortage caused by the surging numbers of COVID-19 cases in India.

The organisation said it has started the "Help India Defeat COVID-19' campaign to ship oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.

Sewa is also providing food and medicines to about 10,000 families and more than 1,000 orphanages, and senior citizen centers across the country, it said.

Gitesh Desai, Sewa's spokesperson in Houston, told PTI, "Sewa International is humbled by outpouring of donations and support from Indian-American community across the United States.

Sewa raised more than USD 1.5 million indicating Indian-Americans feel the pain and suffering of their brothers and sisters in India, and are concerned for their well-being during the catastrophic crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic."

"Sewa is getting a great response from thousands of donors and expressing a deep desire to help India overcome this crisis.

We thank them for their generous and timely contribution," said Arun Kankani, president of Sewa International.

Swadesh Katoch, Sewa's vice president for Disaster Recovery, said, "Sewa volunteers are working on building a Digital Helpdesk to provide critical information on ambulance services, hospital bed availability, and blood and medicinal supplies to people.

We need not despair as India has many resources, but we can still help people win their fight against COVID-19.

I request all to stay positive and do the needful." Leading professional associations including AAPI, IITAGH (IIT Alumni of Greater Houston), Pan IIT and other community organisations have partnered with Sewa International in this endeavor, the organisation said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID help India US ties Sewa International USA
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp