STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

MP farmer donates Rs 2 lakh kept for daughter's marriage to buy oxygen

Champalal Gurjar, who hails from Gwal Deviyan village, has handed over a cheque of Rs two lakh to district collector Mayank Agrawal for buying two cylinders of medical oxygen.

Published: 26th April 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEEMUCH: Moved by the plight of COVID-19 patients and the growing scramble for medical oxygen, a farmer from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh has donated Rs 2 lakh he had set aside for his daughter's lavish marriage to the local administration for buying the life-saving gas.

Champalal Gurjar, who hails from Gwal Deviyan village, has handed over a cheque of Rs two lakh to district collector Mayank Agrawal for buying two cylinders of medical oxygen one for the district hospital and another for Jeeran Tehsil where he lives.

Gurjar, who survives on farming, said he raised his daughter Anita with great care and wished that her marriage, which took place on Sunday, was a grand ceremony.

However, the pandemic situation made Gurjar change his mind at the last moment.

"So to make my daughter's marriage memorable I donated two lakh to the district administration so that they can buy two oxygen cylinders," he added.

Anita said the noble deed of her father left her overwhelmed with joy.

"Right now, there is a dire need for medical oxygen given the surge in COVID-19 cases," she said.

Collector Agrawal praised Gurjar's gesture."If others take a cue from the farmer and donate, the fight against the pandemic will become a lot easier," he said.

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's caseload stood at 4,99,304 and toll to 5,133, as per the state health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champalal Gurjar medical oxygen COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp