By helping others, this Kerala mason is leaving behind undeniable fragrance of love on earth

Mason Vinod B A sets apart a portion of his daily wages, every day, to help the ailing. His mother’s battle against a terminal illness proved the catalyst, reports Aathira Haridas

Published: 08th August 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vinod B A

Vinod B A

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He was just about 23 when he started his altruistic work. For a mason who survived on daily wages, he dreamed big. About touching lives and helping others.

And that’s exactly what Vinod B A, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has been doing over the past several years.

In his own words, he is leaving behind an undeniable fragrance of love on earth. It all began when he was taking care of his bedridden mother.

He and his sister Sandhya were running from pillar to post to give their mother good healthcare.

When she was subjected to tests at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Vinod’s perspective on life changed.

“The number of people suffering makes you wonder what’s the point in running after wealth,” says Vinod.

He was then staying at the Marthoma Guidance Centre, where accommodation and food were given for free to the ailing. Back to work, he started saving up money every day.

As a mason, all he could earn was around Rs 600, with which he had to take care of the household expenses and his mother’s medical expenses.

Still, he would set aside Rs 200 on a daily basis. Once it grew to a lump sum, he donated it to Fr Abraham Scaria, vicar at the St Thomas Marthoma Church, Anayara.

He was also in charge of the Guidance Centre. 

Soon it started becoming a regular affair, piquing the interest of Fr Scaria.

“It surprised me that a mason could donate so much, even when he could use the money and better himself and his surroundings. Only people with a good heart can do that,” says Abraham Scaria.

Even as the pandemic has affected work, Vinod never misses out on his tradition.

“I will continue doing so. Life is meaningful only when you help others,” says Vinod, who resides in Venpalavattom.

