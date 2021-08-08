STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet

Dr V Narayanan has been serving tribal persons in Attappadi since 2002, reports A Satish.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: At a nondescript hospital in Agali, in the tribal hamlet of Attappadi, people wait patiently to see Dr V Narayanan. A paediatrician by specialisation, the 47-year-old doubles up as the physician for the people there.

And the fee is for the patients to decide. Having started serving those in the tribal settlement way back in 2002, he has now come to be called fondly the ‘10-rupee doctor’. The hospital set up under his initiative — the Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission (SVMM) hospital — is known as the ‘10-rupee hospital’. 

“I have known Dr Narayanan for 15 years. My husband is suffering from body pain. So I have brought him here. Only `10 is collected as a token fee, and on many occasions, medicines are provided for free,” said Sindhu, of Vayallur, who was at the hospital.

Dr Narayanan says it is difficult to effect a change in the whole of the tribal belt of Attappadi for want of adequate resources.

“Over the years, we have developed a bond between the Mission and the tribal people. Sometimes, those from interior settlements arrive and ask me to advise some members of the family to take tablets for tuberculosis. As they were large-sized tablets, the tribal elders refuse to take them. But when we admit them to the hospital here, they take the medicines regularly and thus we have been able to prevent its spread,” he says.

A Kollam native, he began conducting medical camps in Attappadi in August 2002.

“As the patients increased, I started outpatient clinics from June 13, 2003. When the patients swelled to around 50 per day, we decided to construct a hospital. In June 5, 2006, the Swami Vivekananda Mission Hospital was inaugurated,” he says.

There were no paediatricians in the area when he arrived, the situation changing only in the past six years. 
“I took the first baby born to a tribal woman through a Caesarean section at the Kottathara Tribal Speciality Hospital,” Dr Narayanan recalls. 

He and his team have developed a community network in all tribal settlements and have engaged volunteers in every settlement who identify mental health patients and bring them for treatment. 

“At least 500 people are being treated for alcoholic de-addiction as well,” says Lakshmanan, a volunteer at Kandiyoor. The SVMM hospital also set up a 50-bed Covid care centre during the past two months.

“I was associated with the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram during my medical studies. I was inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words ‘The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them’,” says Dr Narayanan.

His wife, Dr N Lalitha, is an associate professor at the Foetal Care Centre, PSGIMSR, in Coimbatore. They have two children, Shriram, 14, and Maheswaran, 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attappadi Paediatrician Doctor 10-rupee doctor 10-rupee hospital Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp