Bengaluru students raise Rs 3.3 lakh, donate medical equipment to PHCs

The students bought oxygen concentrators, oximeters, IR thermometers, PPEs, N95s, oxygen masks, and training standees.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

The students of Indus International School with the Covid medical kits. (Photo | Twitter/@BellandurJothge)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of Bengaluru students has raised funds to buy medical equipment for primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid pandemic.

The Class 11 students from Indus International School collected funds under Project Breathe, which was started by an organisation called 'Bellandur Jothege' in Bengaluru.

The students bought oxygen concentrators, oximeters, IR thermometers, PPEs, N95s, oxygen masks, and training standees.

Aadiv Reki, who led Team Indus said, "We have personally witnessed the brutal second wave. The rural population that was dependent on PHCs, felt that oxygen was out of their reach. After shadowing Bellandur Jothege for a month for the project Breathe, I felt confident about undertaking Project Breathe in Anekal taluk. As per the demand, we raised funds, procured material, and then donated the kits. Community service is a way of life for me and other Indus peers. We will take this further and try to help out if/when the third wave hits. The objective has been to ensure inclusive oxygen access for all."

Kishori Mudaliar, founder-president of Bellandur Jothege added, "Aadiv has been a Bellandur Jothege junior volunteer for four years now and is always committed as a changemaker from skywalk designs to tree census and traffic rules awareness drives. It is heartening to see empathy and action from youngsters like him. He and his team have done Bellandur Jothege and his school proud."

Bengaluru Urban District ZP CEO Sangappa was blown away by the strong sense of purpose of the teens. He encouraged them. "Your efforts will inspire more children to follow in your footsteps and you should take the initiative forward. Congratulations on executing a project for a great cause, just in time before the third wave hits. You children got together and did something to help people during the pandemic, that is big."

