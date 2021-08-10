STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala trans couple gives consent to donate body after death

Earlier, only people belonging to male or female genders could donate their organ or body

Published: 10th August 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Transgender couple Hrithik M and Thripthi Shetty

Transgender couple Hrithik M and Thripthi Shetty

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Let our body be of use to someone, even after we leave this earth, says Thripthi Shetty, a trans woman who promised to give her body along with that of her husband Hrithik M, a trans man, for medical research after death. The couple had been knocking on every door to give such consent since 2019 after they got married.

The couple proceeded to meet then Health Minister K K Shailaja and told her about their greatest wish — to donate their body for the medical students for studies. At that time, organ donation was restricted to male and female genders only. The couple gave a request in writing with their photographs and contact details to the minister. They asked her to notify them whenever the barrier is lifted.

To their surprise, they received an intimation from the Kerala Network of Organ Sharing (KNOS-Mrithasanjeevani) in April that the technical glitch has been fixed and they can give the consent letter for organ donation. 

“We requested them to take organs in case of emergency or take the whole body for research purposes at the medical college for students. After getting intimation from Mrithasanjeevani to give consent, we submitted the agreement at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on August 5.

At a time when many types of research are being carried out regarding different genders, especially about transgender people, getting a pair of bodies would be a great help for the medical students,” Thripthi said. Thripthi is an entrepreneur who specialises in jewellery making and Hrithik is a newsreader and fish breeder. They are the first transgender entrepreneur couple in Kerala. Thripthi is a native of Majeshwaram and Hrithik is from Thiruvananthapuram. However, after marriage, the couple decided to settle down in Kochi. 

KNOS organ transplant coordinator Aneesh P V lauded the efforts made by the transgender couple in coming forward to donate their bodies and promoting the cause in society. “When they came forward for the first time, there were no columns to register the donor as a transgender. This was the first time we came across a transgender donor. So, we made changes in the registry by including a new column along with male and female. It was a technical issue only,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala trans couple Transgender organ donation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp