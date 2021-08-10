Pandemic-hit tribals of TN's Kotagiri craft a new life

Kirubakaran R By

COIMBATORE: The pandemic dealt a severe blow to livelihoods far and wide. The tribals of Semmanarai in Kotagiri were no exception; but they’ve managed to bounce back and lay a road to self-sufficiency.Most of the 120 families in the hamlet of Semmanarai belong to the Kurumba and Irula tribes, and own small patches of land used to cultivate pepper, coffee and cotton.

The pandemic and two lockdowns reduced them to penury, but they then started making and selling household items of bamboo from the nearby forest, using training they received seven years ago. With help from activists and well-wishers, they now advertise and sell their products online.“The tribals couldn’t make money in the past year, but have now started manufacturing decorative items,” N Thirumoorthy, a research scholar who helps them fine-tune their skills, told TNIE, adding that the sales can be only be increased with help from the district administration and Forest department.

“The Forest department must give them permission to collect bamboo from the forest, and the district administration should help sell their products outside the district.”T Sridhar, a State-level football player, who is currently staying in the village due to a leg injury, says the products include baskets, mugs and home decor items.

“We bring bamboo from the nearby forest and process them into materials. We have made baskets of all sizes, wall-mounted flower vase, hanging flower vase, pen stand, water bottle, tea mugs and home decor items. They cost less than `1,000. Even though I am a sportsman, I feel happy to do the work as it supports our people,” Sridhar said.

The villagers also make slightly more expensive bamboo musical instruments, sources said, adding that many people bought these from them when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed recently.Explaining the products, K Natarajan, who is working with the villagers said, “A lot of people liked it because the products are of good quality. If the government gives permission to collect bamboo from the forest, we can also make items, including tables, chairs and swing chairs.”