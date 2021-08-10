STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Pandemic-hit tribals of TN's Kotagiri craft a new life

Most of the 120 families in the hamlet of Semmanarai belong to the Kurumba and Irula tribes, and own small patches of land used to cultivate pepper, coffee and cotton.

Published: 10th August 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

A bamboo product made by the tribals of Semmanarai hamlet | Express

By Kirubakaran R
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The pandemic dealt a severe blow to livelihoods far and wide. The tribals of Semmanarai in Kotagiri were no exception; but they’ve managed to bounce back and lay a road to self-sufficiency.Most of the 120 families in the hamlet of Semmanarai belong to the Kurumba and Irula tribes, and own small patches of land used to cultivate pepper, coffee and cotton.

The pandemic and two lockdowns reduced them to penury, but they then started making and selling household items of bamboo from the nearby forest, using training they received seven years ago. With help from activists and well-wishers, they now advertise and sell their products online.“The tribals couldn’t make money in the past year, but have now started manufacturing decorative items,” N Thirumoorthy, a research scholar who helps them fine-tune their skills, told TNIE, adding that the sales can be only be increased with help from the district administration and Forest department.

“The Forest department must give them permission to collect bamboo from the forest, and the district administration should help sell their products outside the district.”T Sridhar, a State-level football player, who is currently staying in the village due to a leg injury, says the products include baskets, mugs and home decor items.

“We bring bamboo from the nearby forest and process them into materials. We have made baskets of all sizes, wall-mounted flower vase, hanging flower vase, pen stand, water bottle, tea mugs and home decor items. They cost less than `1,000. Even though I am a sportsman, I feel happy to do the work as it supports our people,” Sridhar said.

The villagers also make slightly more expensive bamboo musical instruments, sources said, adding that many people bought these from them when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed recently.Explaining the products, K Natarajan, who is working with the villagers said, “A lot of people liked it because the products are of good quality. If the government gives permission to collect bamboo from the forest, we can also make items, including tables, chairs and swing chairs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotagiri tribals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp