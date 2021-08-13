STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Turning adversity into opportunities: Non-resident Bihar youths set up library in village

The youths, all working in big companies/organisations, took the initiative as they faced difficulties in accessing books and journals in the village, Bhagwanpur-Desua.

Published: 13th August 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

The young professionals motivate village youths to spend their leisure time reading at the library. (Photo | EPS)

The young professionals motivate village youths to spend their leisure time reading at the library. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Turning an adversity into an opportunity, a group of young professionals from Bihar’s Samastipur district, who had returned home during the Covid-mandated lockdown, pooled in money and mobilised resources to set up a library and a sports zone in their village. 

The youths, all working in big companies/organisations, took the initiative as they faced difficulties in accessing books and journals in the village, Bhagwanpur-Desua.

Thanks to their initiative, the village now has facilities it can boast of. 

“Our village has everything from a railway station to schools and a bank, but there were no library or sports zone. So, all of us who work in corporate and business sectors came together and set up these two facilities in the village,” said Rajeev Kumar, who works with Unicef and was among the ones who took the lead.

District magistrate Shashank Shubhankar recently inaugurated the library and the sports zone.

These young professionals also motivate the other villagers to utilise their leisure time in reading at the library.

The library building was constructed by the efforts of the local MLA while youths like Nitish Kumar, a JNU alumnus working with Anand, Manish Arjun, and others contributed to arrange books, chairs, table and other facilities.

Rajeev also sought help from Quest Alliance, an agency working in the field of education.

A big support came from Poonawala Fincorp, which helped develop the infrastructure through its corporate social responsibility fund. 

In the sports zone, the youths have built a cricket pitch and a volleyball court and arranged cricket coaching facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar library
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp