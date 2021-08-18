Two young tribal doctors from Irula community make Kerala proud

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The tribal hamlet of Attappadi, which witnessed numerous infant deaths and premature births due to malnutrition, is now seeing two tribal doctors from Irula community coming out with flying colours this academic year. One is Karthika Raghu from Kottathara, Agali, and the other is Rahul Raj from Puthur.

“I will be leaving to Thrissur on Friday for my house surgency. My parents, teachers and Dr Guru of Kottathara tribal speciality hospital helped me over the years,” said Karthika who wants to do PG in general medicine. Her father R Raghavan is an ASI in Agali. Dr Rahul Raj passed out of TD Medical College, Alappuzha. “Many people helped me over the years,” said Rahul.

“My father Durairaja is a farmer. My mother C Vijayalakshmi, an anganwadi teacher, is my motivating force,” he said. He wants to go for PG entrance coaching and based on the marks, will choose the discipline.