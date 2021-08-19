Unicef initiative 'Upjaas' launched in tribal belts of Chhattisgarh for welfare of children

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a unique move, the Unicef has created a 'collective platform' bringing together tribal leaders and community influencers from across Chhattisgarh to promote health, nutrition and education among children of the adivasi communities and encourage Covid vaccination in the region.

Named as 'Upjaas', meaning mother nature, the platform will be tripartite representing tribal leaders, media and Unicef.

"Baigas, Gumiyas, Pujaris, Sirhas, Vaidhyas are powerful, influential and option making leaders in their tribal communities. They play vital role in shaping attitudes, opinions and behaviours. We wish these leaders to promote ten identified behaviours and practices to ensure health, nutrition, sanitation, education and protection of children," said Job Zacharia, Unicef chief in Chhattisgarh.

Such innovative initiative is a first of its kind in the country.

Unicef in Chhattisgarh has been engaging with the tribal leaders to influence tribal communities to seek basic and essential services related to women and children. The organisation also has a history of partnering with the religious communities of all faiths on a wide range of issues that affect children.