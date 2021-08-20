STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Every year, villagers celebrate Muharram that marks the new Islamic year. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the festival was a low-key affair complying with the guidelines.

Published: 20th August 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: There is not a single Muslim family in this village, but Muharram has been observed for the past 11 years. Religious harmony marks the uniqueness of Harlapur village in Saudatti taluk which has a dargah of ‘Fakeer Swamy’ that was built 11 years ago by Hindus raising funds.

Every year, villagers celebrate Muharram that marks the new Islamic year. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the festival was a low-key affair complying with the guidelines. ‘Panja’ is prepared and installed at the dargah followed by the procession, special prayer and puja. A Hindu priest daily performs puja at the dargah since its inception.

Cure for snakebite
A neem tree on the premises of the dargah is believed to be life-saving to those who suffer snakebite. According to villagers, the snakebite is cured within two hours after consuming the juice prepared using neem leaf. Apart from Belagavi, even snakebite victims from Dharwad and Gadag districts also visit the argah.  

Priest Goudappa Adiveppa Vakkund said, “We have great faith and devotion in ‘Allah’ and offer regular prayers and celebrate ‘Muharram every year. This year, we prayed to ‘Allah’ to eradicate the Covid pandemic for the good of society.”

Ravi Chulaki, a villager, said, “Harlapur has a population of 3,500 celebrating ‘Muharram festival for several decades. The devotees who visit famous Renuka Devi temple of Yallammana Gudda also visit this dargah which is four km away. There is a strong belief that wishes come true for any devotee who visits the dargah.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muharram Hindus muslims
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp