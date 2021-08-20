Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: There is not a single Muslim family in this village, but Muharram has been observed for the past 11 years. Religious harmony marks the uniqueness of Harlapur village in Saudatti taluk which has a dargah of ‘Fakeer Swamy’ that was built 11 years ago by Hindus raising funds.

Every year, villagers celebrate Muharram that marks the new Islamic year. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the festival was a low-key affair complying with the guidelines. ‘Panja’ is prepared and installed at the dargah followed by the procession, special prayer and puja. A Hindu priest daily performs puja at the dargah since its inception.

Cure for snakebite

A neem tree on the premises of the dargah is believed to be life-saving to those who suffer snakebite. According to villagers, the snakebite is cured within two hours after consuming the juice prepared using neem leaf. Apart from Belagavi, even snakebite victims from Dharwad and Gadag districts also visit the argah.

Priest Goudappa Adiveppa Vakkund said, “We have great faith and devotion in ‘Allah’ and offer regular prayers and celebrate ‘Muharram every year. This year, we prayed to ‘Allah’ to eradicate the Covid pandemic for the good of society.”

Ravi Chulaki, a villager, said, “Harlapur has a population of 3,500 celebrating ‘Muharram festival for several decades. The devotees who visit famous Renuka Devi temple of Yallammana Gudda also visit this dargah which is four km away. There is a strong belief that wishes come true for any devotee who visits the dargah.”